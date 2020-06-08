Tool's postponed concert at Enterprise Center is now canceled

Update: Tool’s postponed June 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been canceled. The band originally thought it would rescheduled its tour, but instead decided to cancel the tour to get fans’ money back in fans’ hands.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

The band released this statement: “As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times. When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.