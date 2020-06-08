Tool's postponed concert at Enterprise Center is now canceled

Update: Tool’s postponed June 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been canceled. The band originally thought it would rescheduled its tour, but instead decided to cancel the tour to get fans’ money back in fans’ hands.
The cancellation comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
The band released this statement: “As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times. When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.
At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages...of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.
Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that.
In the coming days you will receive an email from the ticketing service you purchased tickets through notifying you of the event cancellation and when to expect your refund."
Click here for more information on ticket refunding.
Previous update: Tool’s upcoming tour is postponed including the June 13 concert at Enterprise Center. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Ticket-holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates.
The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Original post: Tool is back at Enterprise Center with a show on June 13; show time is at 7:30 p.m.
The Acid Helps is also on the bill.
Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.”
“Fear Inoculum” is the band’s latest album; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.
Rescheduled for 2020: Pointfest with Shinedown
Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, originally scheduled for May 9, rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Rescheduled for 2020: The Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch
105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, originally scheduled for May 10, rescheduled for Oct. 2.
Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn’s “Reboot 2020 Tour” with Tucker Beathard, original scheduled for May 15, rescheduled for Oct. 3
Postponed: Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, originally scheduled for May 29, rescheduled for July 12, now postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, June 6, canceled.
Canceled: KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper
KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Ratt, Dokken, Jack Russell’s Great White Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, June 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Chicago
Chicago, Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for June 23, rescheduled for June 22, 2021
Canceled: Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” with Marilyn Manson, June 24, canceled prior to the pandemic because of Osbourne’s health issues.
Canceled: Journey
Journey with the Pretenders, June 26, canceled.
Canceled: Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt’s “Southside Summer Tour 2020” with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, originally scheduled for June 27, rescheduled for Sept. 3, now canceled.
Postponed: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, July 7, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Postponed: Megadeth
Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Dead & Company
Dead & Company, July 13, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour” with Cole Swindell, Hardy, originally scheduled for July 17, 2020, rescheduled for July 16, 2021.
Postponed: Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” with Garbage, Liz Phair, July 18, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: The Black Keys
The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock Tour,” July 21, canceled.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway Tour 2020” with Chris Lane, Matt Stell, July 23, canceled.
Postponed: Daryl Hall and John Oates
Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Halsey
Halsey, originally scheduled for July 25, 2020, rescheduled for July 24, 2021.
Canceled: Foreigner
Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero Tour 2020” with Kansas, Europe, July 26, canceled.
Postponed: Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” with Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, Aug. 1, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour,” originally scheduled for Aug. 2, rescheduled for Aug. 1 2021
Canceled: Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Night Ranger, Aug. 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.
Canceled: Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Aug. 15, canceled.
Postponed: Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Aug. 19, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Chris Young
Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith, Aug. 20, canceled.
Canceled: Nickelback
Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour” with Stone Temple Pilots, Switchback, Aug. 22, canceled.
Postponed: The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker 2020,” Aug. 23, postponed, no new date has been announced
Postponed: Maroon 5
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Aug. 29, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Incubus, 311
105.7 The Point Big Summer Show with Incubus with 311, Sept. 1, canceled.
Still on: Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sept. 2, original show has not changed at this time.
Canceled: Korn
Korn, Faith No More, Sept. 17, canceled
Canceled: Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw’s “Here on Earth Tour” with Midland, Ingrid Andress, Sept. 24, canceled.
