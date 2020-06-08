You are the owner of this article.
Tool's postponed concert at Enterprise Center is now canceled
Tool's postponed concert at Enterprise Center is now canceled

Update: Tool’s postponed June 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been canceled. The band originally thought it would rescheduled its tour, but instead decided to cancel the tour to get fans’ money back in fans’ hands.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

The band released this statement: “As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times. When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.

At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages...of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.

Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that.

In the coming days you will receive an email from the ticketing service you purchased tickets through notifying you of the event cancellation and when to expect your refund."

Click here for more information on ticket refunding.

Previous update: Tool’s upcoming tour is postponed including the June 13 concert at Enterprise Center. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Ticket-holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates. 

The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Original post: Tool is back at Enterprise Center with a show on June 13; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The Acid Helps is also on the bill.

Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.”

“Fear Inoculum” is the band’s latest album; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.

 

 

 

