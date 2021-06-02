Tracy Byrd heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Country star Tracy Byrd is at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show at 7 p.m Aug. 27. The Big Rigs is also on the bill.
Tickets are $20-$60 at eventbrite.com.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Chesterfield Amphitheater opened for the season in April.
