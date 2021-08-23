Tracy Byrd's Chesterfield Amphitheater concert is postponed

Update: Tracy Byrd’s Aug. 27 concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater is postponed. A new 2022 date is being worked on. Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available by emailing amptickets@chesterfield.mo.us by Sept. 19.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

Original post: Country star Tracy Byrd is at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show at 7 p.m Aug. 27. The Big Rigs is also on the bill.

Tickets are $20-$60 at eventbrite.com.

Chesterfield Amphitheater opened for the season in April.

