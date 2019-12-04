Tre G’s “As I Am” concert is Jan. 4 at the Grandel. Also on the bill are Katarra Parson, MAXA, Eric Donte and sounds by DJ Hoodbunny.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$18 at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
