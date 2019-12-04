Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Tre G

Tre G

Courtesy of Jessica Page

Tre G’s “As I Am” concert is Jan. 4 at the Grandel. Also on the bill are Katarra Parson, MAXA, Eric Donte and sounds by DJ Hoodbunny.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$18 at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.

 

