Trevor Noah heading to Chaifetz Arena in 2022
Trevor Noah

 Photo by Betsy Newman

Trevor Noah’s “Back to Abnormal Tour” comes to Chaifetz Arena with a show on April 22. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35-$129.75.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

Noah hosts “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

 

News