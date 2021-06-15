 Skip to main content
'Tripp at Knight Tour' starring Trippie Redd coming to St. Louis Music Park
Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd

 Courtesy of the artist

Trippie Redd’s “Tripp at Knight Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 28.

Iann Dior and SoFaygo are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park was scheduled to open in 2020 but that was delayed to later this summer.

The tour opens Aug. 25 in Minneapolis.

