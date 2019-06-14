Subscribe for 99¢

Country star Trisha Yearwood brings her “Every Girl on Tour” to Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 25. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

In a statement, she said: “I can’t wait to take my tour solo for the first time in 5 years. I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive response to 'Every Girl in This Town' and, as enthusiastic as folks are about my new music and the upcoming tour, I don’t think there is anyone more excited than me."

Tickets are $46.50-$124.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21 at ticketmaster.com and the Enterprise Center box office.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

The tour begins Oct. 3 in Nashville.

Her new single is “Every Girl in this Town.”

Yearwood accompanied her husband Garth Brooks at his sold-out concert in March at the Dome at America’s Center.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

