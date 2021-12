"Trixie and Katya Live!" comes to the Fox Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are alums of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and co-host the web series "UNHhhh" for World of Wonder and "I Like to Watch" for Netflix.

Tickets are $38.50-$133.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at metrotix.com.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

The show is presented by Obsessed.

