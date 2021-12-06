Trixie and Kayta Live! coming to the Fox Theatre

Trixie and Kayta Live! are at the Fox Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Trixie and Kayta are Trixie Mattel and Kayta Zamolodchikova from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Tickets are $38.50-$133.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at metrotix.com.
The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.
The show is presented by Obsessed.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
