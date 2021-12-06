 Skip to main content
Trixie and Kayta Live! coming to the Fox Theatre
Trixie and Kayta Live! coming to the Fox Theatre

Trixie and Kayta Live!

Trixie and Kayta Live!

 Courtesy of the artists

Trixie and Kayta Live! are at the Fox Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Trixie and Kayta are Trixie Mattel and Kayta Zamolodchikova from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Tickets are $38.50-$133.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at metrotix.com.

The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

The show is presented by Obsessed.

 

