Troop, Ruff Endz, the Rude Boys, Men at Large concert at Ballpark Village is rescheduled for April
Troop, Ruff Endz, the Rude Boys, Men at Large concert at Ballpark Village is rescheduled for April

Ruff Endz

Ruff Endz

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: 96.3 The Lou Winter Jam with Troop, Ruff Endz, Rude Boys, & Men at Large has been officially rescheduled to April 24, 2022 at Bally Sports Live!

All tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date and tickets remain on sale for the future date. If you purchased a ticket, you will receive a notification with updated ticketing information within 24 hours.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Winter Jam with Troop, Ruff Endz, the Rude Boys, and Men at Large will take place Jan. 23 at Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village. Showtime is 7 p.m.

The show is presented by 96.3 R&B for the Lou.

Tickets are $35-$70 and are on sale at axs.com.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

