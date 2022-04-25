Troop, Ruff Endz, the Rude Boys, Men at Large concert at Ballpark Village moves to the Ambassador

Latest update: 96.3 R&B for the Lou’s Spring Jam (formerly Winter Jam) with Troop, Ruff Endz, Rude Boys and Men at Large moves from Ballpark Village to the Ambassador. The Ballpark Village date had been April 24, which was a postponement from a winter date.

The new date at the Ambassador is June 25.

Update: 96.3 The Lou Winter Jam with Troop, Ruff Endz, Rude Boys, & Men at Large has been officially rescheduled to April 24, 2022 at Bally Sports Live!

All tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date and tickets remain on sale for the future date. If you purchased a ticket, you will receive a notification with updated ticketing information within 24 hours.

Original post: Winter Jam with Troop, Ruff Endz, the Rude Boys, and Men at Large will take place Jan. 23 at Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village. Showtime is 7 p.m.

The show is presented by 96.3 R&B for the Lou.

Tickets are $35-$70 and are on sale at axs.com.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.