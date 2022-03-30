 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turnpike Troubadours will make their Factory debut this summer

Turnpike Troubadours

 Photo Credit: David McClister

Turnpike Troubadours are at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. 

Old 97’s and Muscadine Bloodline are also on the bill.

Tickets are $69.50-$109.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

