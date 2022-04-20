Twangfest returning for 24th year with Cracker, the Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt at Off Broadway

Twangfest is back, and bringing four nights of concerts at Off Broadway June 8-11 with Cracker, the Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt and more. The homegrown festival is celebrating its 24th year.

The festival celebrates grassroots, Americana, pop and rock and roll music.

Here’s the Twangfest 24 lineup:

June 8

-- Katie Pruitt

-- Lilly Hiatt

June 9

-- Ha Ha Tonka

-- Aaron Lee Tasjan

-- Yard Eagle

June 10

-- The Jayhawks

-- Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams

-- Prairie Rehab

June 11

-- Cracker

-- John Paul Keith

-- Dylan Triplett

All shows are at 8 p.m.; all doors are at 7 p.m.

Single-night tickets are on sale now along with VIP packages and four-night Friends of Twangfest passes. Click here for single night tickets and here for the Friends package. The general admission package is $175, with VIP balcony-seating package available for $200.

Twangfest is presented by Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

Get more information at twangfest.com.

