 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twangfest returning for 24th year with Cracker, the Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt at Off Broadway

  • 0

Twangfest is back, and bringing four nights of concerts at Off Broadway June 8-11 with Cracker, the Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt and more. The homegrown festival is celebrating its 24th year.

The festival celebrates grassroots, Americana, pop and rock and roll music.

Here’s the Twangfest 24 lineup:

June 8

-- Katie Pruitt

-- Lilly Hiatt

June 9

-- Ha Ha Tonka

-- Aaron Lee Tasjan

-- Yard Eagle

June 10

-- The Jayhawks

-- Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams

People are also reading…

-- Prairie Rehab

June 11

-- Cracker

-- John Paul Keith

-- Dylan Triplett

All shows are at 8 p.m.; all doors are at 7 p.m.

Single-night tickets are on sale now along with VIP packages and four-night Friends of Twangfest passes. Click here for single night tickets and here for the Friends package. The general admission package is $175, with VIP balcony-seating package available for $200.

Twangfest is presented by Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

Get more information at twangfest.com.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller arrested again after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News