Twangfest returns for 24th year with Cracker, Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt at Off Broadway

Twangfest is back, bringing four nights of concerts to Off Broadway. Cracker, the Jayhawks, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Pruitt and more acts will perform June 8-11.

The homegrown festival, celebrating its 24th year, features grassroots, Americana, pop, and rock 'n' roll music.

Here’s the Twangfest 24 lineup:

June 8

• Katie Pruitt

• Lilly Hiatt

June 9

• Ha Ha Tonka

• Aaron Lee Tasjan

• Yard Eagle

June 10

• The Jayhawks

• Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams

• Prairie Rehab

June 11

• Cracker

• John Paul Keith

• Dylan Triplett

All shows are at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

Single-night tickets, VIP packages and four-night Friends of Twangfest passes are on sale now. Click here for single night tickets and here for the Friends package. The general admission package is $175, with VIP balcony-seating package available for $200.

Twangfest is presented by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Get more information at twangfest.com.

