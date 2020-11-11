 Skip to main content
Tweet heading to the Ambassador for A Night of Soul Searching
Singer Tweet headlines A Night of Soul Searching taking place Nov. 22 at the Ambassador. Event time is at 7 p.m.

Also on the bill are Isa, Terry Rogers, Jubu Smith, Shanelle Scott and Dabriel Moore. The event is also a birthday celebration for event organizer Angel Patterson.

Quintin Brown hosts.

Tickets are $40-$60; reserved table of four is $150. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

Masks, tables spaced apart, sanitizing stations and other COVID-19 prevention protocols will be in place.

 

