Tweet heading to the Ambassador for A Night of Soul Searching

Singer Tweet headlines A Night of Soul Searching taking place Nov. 22 at the Ambassador. Event time is at 7 p.m.
Also on the bill are Isa, Terry Rogers, Jubu Smith, Shanelle Scott and Dabriel Moore. The event is also a birthday celebration for event organizer Angel Patterson.
Quintin Brown hosts.
Tickets are $40-$60; reserved table of four is $150. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.
Masks, tables spaced apart, sanitizing stations and other COVID-19 prevention protocols will be in place.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!