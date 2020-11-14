Tweet's A Night of Soul Searching concert at the Ambassador moves to January

Update: This concert has been moved to Jan. 29, 2021, in light of restrictions taking place in St. Louis County. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

Original post: Singer Tweet headlines A Night of Soul Searching taking place Nov. 22 at the Ambassador. Event time is at 7 p.m.

Also on the bill are Isa, Terry Rogers, Jubu Smith, Shanelle Scott and Dabriel Moore. The event is also a birthday celebration for event organizer Angel Patterson.

Quintin Brown hosts.

Tickets are $40-$60; reserved table of four is $150. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

Masks, tables spaced apart, sanitizing stations and other COVID-19 prevention protocols will be in place.

