Twenty One Pilots heading to Enterprise Center
Twenty One Pilots brings it “The Icy Tour 2022" to Enterprise Center on Sept. 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 through ticketmaster.com.

Before the on-sale, fans can have first access to tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform running through noon Nov. 21. Verified Fan makes sure fans have the best access to get tickets, keeping ticket buying safe and fair.

The tour begins Aug. 18 in St. Paul, MN.

Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

 

 

 

