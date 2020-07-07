You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Twice-postponed Stephen Marley concert at the Old Rock House moves to 2021
0 comments

Twice-postponed Stephen Marley concert at the Old Rock House moves to 2021

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley performs during the "Catch A Fire Tour 2015" stop at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Update: Stephen Marley’s “Acoustic Soul” concert at the Old Rock House has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 23, 2021. Tickets from the April 5 show and the July 15 show will be honored at the new date. The changes come in wake of the current pandemic. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

Original post: Stephen Marley's April 5 concert at the Old Rock House moves to July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

The move comes in the wake of the changing concert climate in the wake of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports