 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twilight Tuesdays going virtual with Roland Johnson, FatPocket, Dirty Muggs
0 comments

Twilight Tuesdays going virtual with Roland Johnson, FatPocket, Dirty Muggs

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Morris Day and the Time at Ballpark Village

Dirty Muggs opens for Morris Day and the Time on the outdoor stage at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Friday, May 26, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Twilight Tuesdays goes virtual this year much like every other music festival since the pandemic unfolded in March. The weekly music series will feature a lineup of music made famous in cities along the Mississippi River. Those cities to be spotlighted are New Orleans, St. Louis, Memphis and Minneapolis.

-- Sept. 8, FatPocket (New Orleans)

-- Sept. 15, Jeremiah Allen and Friends (St. Louis)

-- Sept. 22, Roland Johnson and the Stax Tribute band (Memphis)

-- Sept. 29, Dirty Muggs (Minneapolis)

Each show is at 6 p.m.

Go the Twilight Tuesdays’ Facebook page to get the ZOOM link you’ll need to attend the concert virtually.

Get more information at mohistory.org/twilight-tuesdays.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports