Twilight Tuesdays going virtual with Roland Johnson, FatPocket, Dirty Muggs

Twilight Tuesdays goes virtual this year much like every other music festival since the pandemic unfolded in March. The weekly music series will feature a lineup of music made famous in cities along the Mississippi River. Those cities to be spotlighted are New Orleans, St. Louis, Memphis and Minneapolis.
-- Sept. 8, FatPocket (New Orleans)
-- Sept. 15, Jeremiah Allen and Friends (St. Louis)
-- Sept. 22, Roland Johnson and the Stax Tribute band (Memphis)
-- Sept. 29, Dirty Muggs (Minneapolis)
Each show is at 6 p.m.
Go the Twilight Tuesdays’ Facebook page to get the ZOOM link you’ll need to attend the concert virtually.
Get more information at mohistory.org/twilight-tuesdays.
