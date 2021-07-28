 Skip to main content
Twilight Tuesdays moves to Twilight Thursdays for its September return
0 comments

Twilight Tuesdays moves to Twilight Thursdays for its September return

{{featured_button_text}}

Twilight Tuesdays is back, only now it’s Twilight Thursdays. Concerts return to the front lawn of the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park with shows 

Four concerts will take place.

-- Isley Brothers Tribute with music director Terry Coleman, lead vocalist Dana Austin and guitarist Brian White, Sept. 9

-- Dennis Edwards and the Temptations Tribute with Masters Touch and lead vocalist Marvin Rice, Sept. 16

-- Chuck Berry Tribute with the Chuck Berry Band featuring Charles Berry III on guitar, Sept. 23

-- Tina Turner Tribute with Seviin Li, Sept. 30

Concerts are from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and admission is free.

Get more information at mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris Hilton denies rumors she's pregnant

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports