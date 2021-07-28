Twilight Tuesdays moves to Twilight Thursdays for its September return

Twilight Tuesdays is back, only now it’s Twilight Thursdays. Concerts return to the front lawn of the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park with shows
Four concerts will take place.
-- Isley Brothers Tribute with music director Terry Coleman, lead vocalist Dana Austin and guitarist Brian White, Sept. 9
-- Dennis Edwards and the Temptations Tribute with Masters Touch and lead vocalist Marvin Rice, Sept. 16
-- Chuck Berry Tribute with the Chuck Berry Band featuring Charles Berry III on guitar, Sept. 23
-- Tina Turner Tribute with Seviin Li, Sept. 30
Concerts are from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and admission is free.
Get more information at mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays.