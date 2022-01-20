 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ty Segall heading to Off Broadway for solo tour

Ty Segall

Ty Segall

 Photo by Denee Segall
{{featured_button_text}}

Ty Segall (solo tour) comes to Off Broadway with a show at 8 p.m. March 6. Charlie Moothart is also on the bill.

Tickets are $26 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amy Schumer 'feeling good' after endometriosis surgery and liposuction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News