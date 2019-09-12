Tyler Childers' Oct. 30 concert at the Pageant is sold out. Courtney Marie Andrews is also on the bill.
Childers is also at Stifel Theatre on Oct. 29. That show is nearly sold out.
Get more information at thepageant.com and at stifeltheatre.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
