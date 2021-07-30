 Skip to main content
$uicideboy$ with Chief Keef coming to the Factory
$uicideboy$ with Chief Keef coming to the Factory

$uicideboy$

$uicideboy$

 Courtesy of the artist

$uicideboy$’s “Greyday Tour” with Chief Keef, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell and Chetta is at the Factory on Oct. 19. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 p.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.

The Factory recently opened with a concert July 16 from deadmau5.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

