 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ukrainian band Jinjer's concert at the Factory is canceled, venue donates to United Hatzalah

Jinger

Jinjer

 Courtesy of the artist

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer has canceled its current tour, which included a stop at the Factory in Chesterfield on March 13.

In a message, the Factory states: “It is with great sadness that JINJER have been forced to cancel their upcoming US tour dates. As the band and their families reside in Kyiv, their focus is on the safety of their families and their country. We all hope for a quick and peaceful resolution. 

All refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days of cancelation.

In light of these events and to do our part in supporting the overwhelming humanitarian effort that is underway in Ukraine, #TheFactorySTL is making a donation of $5,000 to the United Hatzalah.

Our gift towards United Hatzalah’s Ukraine emergency response will ensure that those trapped in the war zone and refugees fleeing the Ukraine will be treated by a team of professional, caring volunteers who are well-stocked with emergency medical equipment and prepared for any eventuality. 

People are also reading…

To make your own donation & to find out more, please visit https://bit.ly/chesedfundukraine

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robert Pattinson says he was 'very eager' to take on 'Batman' role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News