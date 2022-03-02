Ukrainian band Jinjer's concert at the Factory is canceled, venue donates to United Hatzalah

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer has canceled its current tour, which included a stop at the Factory in Chesterfield on March 13.

In a message, the Factory states: “It is with great sadness that JINJER have been forced to cancel their upcoming US tour dates. As the band and their families reside in Kyiv, their focus is on the safety of their families and their country. We all hope for a quick and peaceful resolution.

All refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days of cancelation.

In light of these events and to do our part in supporting the overwhelming humanitarian effort that is underway in Ukraine, #TheFactorySTL is making a donation of $5,000 to the United Hatzalah.

Our gift towards United Hatzalah’s Ukraine emergency response will ensure that those trapped in the war zone and refugees fleeing the Ukraine will be treated by a team of professional, caring volunteers who are well-stocked with emergency medical equipment and prepared for any eventuality.

To make your own donation & to find out more, please visit https://bit.ly/chesedfundukraine

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

