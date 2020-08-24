 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Umphrey's McGee's two concerts at the Pageant move to 2021
0 comments

Umphrey's McGee's two concerts at the Pageant move to 2021

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee

Courtesy of the artist

UpdateUmphrey McGee’s postponed concerts April 2-3, 2020 at the Pageant have been rescheduled for Nov. 12-13, 2021. The shows are part of the “Hindsight 20/20 Tour.” Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Those who can’t make the new dates can receive a refund at point of purchase and will receive an email with refund options. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Earlier post: Umphrey’s McGee is at the Pageant for two shows, April 2-3. The shows are part of the “Hindsight 20/20 Tour.”

Concert time is at 8 p.m. both nights.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Ticket prices start at $29.50 with two-day passes for $50.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports