Umphrey's McGee's two concerts at the Pageant move to 2021

Update: Umphrey McGee’s postponed concerts April 2-3, 2020 at the Pageant have been rescheduled for Nov. 12-13, 2021. The shows are part of the “Hindsight 20/20 Tour.” Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Those who can’t make the new dates can receive a refund at point of purchase and will receive an email with refund options. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Earlier post: Umphrey’s McGee is at the Pageant for two shows, April 2-3. The shows are part of the “Hindsight 20/20 Tour.”
Concert time is at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Ticket prices start at $29.50 with two-day passes for $50.
