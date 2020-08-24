Umphrey's McGee's two concerts at the Pageant move to 2021

Update: Umphrey McGee’s postponed concerts April 2-3, 2020 at the Pageant have been rescheduled for Nov. 12-13, 2021. The shows are part of the “Hindsight 20/20 Tour.” Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Those who can’t make the new dates can receive a refund at point of purchase and will receive an email with refund options. The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.