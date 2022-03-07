 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valentine's Music Fest with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule is rescheduled at Enterprise Center

Latest update: This concert has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. May 28. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

UpdateThe Valentine’s Music Fest with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Blackstreet, Silk, Brownstone and Dave Hollister originally scheduled for Feb. 11 at Enterprise Center has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

All tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. The new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Original postThe Valentine’s Music Fest with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Blackstreet, Silk, Brownstone and Dave Hollister comes to Enterprise Center at 8 p.m. Feb. 11. 

Tickets are $56-$122 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

