Valerie June coming to Delmar Hall
Valerie June coming to Delmar Hall

Valerie June

Valerie June

 Courtesy of the artist

Valerie June’s “The Moon & Stars Tour” is at Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. May 22. A support act will be announced.

Tickets are $35-$40 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

