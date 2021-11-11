Valerie June coming to Delmar Hall

Valerie June’s “The Moon & Stars Tour” is at Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. May 22. A support act will be announced.
Tickets are $35-$40 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
