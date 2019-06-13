Imagine attending one of the best St. Louis Blues game parties Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre headlined by none other than Vampire Weekend.
That's how it basically went down Wednesday as the St. Louis Blues historically triumphed over the Boston Bruins for the Stanley World Cup, turning the Vampire Weekend concert into a game party right from the door.
Everyone from those working at the Fox Theatre to Vampire Weekend itself knew attention would be divided at the show (81% of the ticket-holders to the sold-out show showed up; the rest apparently needed to give the St. Louis Blues its full attention elsewhere).
All TV monitors on site, in the lobby, in the corridors and in the adjoining Curtain Call were tuned into the game. Throughout the two-hour show, Blues fever was felt; every time the team scored, it was evident as a swell of cheers erupted regardless of what was happening on stage.
“So what’s happening? Still winning?” good-natured lead singer Ezra Koenig said to the crowd after one song.
He and the band went along with the flow all night, embracing the special disruptions. “We’re very happy you chose to spend a very big night with us,” he said.
A special cover of Labi Siffre’s “I Got The” was most fitting. The song opened with the lyric “I got the blues, but I don’t mind,” garnering extra cheers.
An hour into the show, the Blues secured the cup, obvious from the crowd’s over-the-top response, and chants for the band to perform “Gloria” took over. A quick piano riff was played from “Gloria,” but the band saved it for the encore, where it revisited it more fully with a version that might be considered near terrible through it didn’t matter at all.
Vampire Weekend. "Gloria" tonight at the Fox Theatre pic.twitter.com/XBZKWudsm7— Kevin C. Johnson (@kevincjohnson) June 13, 2019
Koenig said the band thought about playing “Gloria” early in the set but didn’t want to jinx anything. (Over at Chaifetz Arena Wednesday night, Phish delivered “Gloria” as well during the second of its two-night stand there).
Prior to the Vampire Weekend show, fans entering the venue were advised they were not allowed to photograph Vampire Weekend or its stage, though by the time the band got to “Gloria” it was clear things had gotten more lax.
In the end, Koenig said it was really fun being in St. Louis on this evening, and called it “a hell of a night.”
So how was the concert?
Without the hoopla of the blues surrounding it, it would have been special all its own, another great showing for Vampire Weekend.
Gone a bit longer than fans couldn’t wanted, the band is touring on the strength of its great new album “Father of the Bride,” its first since 2013’s “Modern Vampires of the City.” Over the two hours and with the aid of a few additional musicians, Vampire Weekend delivered a supersolid, vibrant set of unabashed modern rock that ventured off into exciting territories, from occasional jam band to Afrobeat.
Still in the very early stages of its touring schedule, the show rolled out gloriously (perhaps except for “Gloria”) with no obvious kinks or time needed to settle into the grooves from the top with early songs like “Sunflower,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” “How Long?” and “This Life.”
The band played from all four of its albums as far back as its self-titled 2008 debut.
During the encore, the band sought out audiences members wearing bucket hats, deeming them the fans they wanted to give them song requests. There weren’t many bucket hat-wearing fans on site, but a pair of requests pulled out a couple of goodies, “Hannah Hunt” and “Sympathy.”
and here’s @vampireweekend stumbling through Gloria for their first encore #stanleycupfinal2019 #stanleycup @StLouisBlues #playgloria pic.twitter.com/ukEfMx0lzL— gabe (@ourfriendgabe) June 13, 2019
The crowd went wild at @foxtheatrestl during the @vampireweekend show! pic.twitter.com/OcJMUOYYX6— Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) June 13, 2019
Eclectic Los Angeles band Chicano Batman opened the show, mixing a little of this and a little of that to perfection.
Vampire Weekend Set List, Fox Theatre
“Sunflower”
“Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa”
“Unbelievers”
“How Long?”
“White Sky”
“This Life”
“Run”
“I Stand Corrected”
“I Got The”
“Mansard Roof”
“Unbearably White”
“Step”
“Horchata”
“New Dorp. New York”
“Harmony Hall”
“Diane Young”
“Cousins”
“A-Punk”
“Campus”
“Oxford Comma”
“Flower Moon”
“Jerusalem, New York, Berlin”
Encore
“Gloria”
“Big Blue”
“Finger Back”
“Hannah Hunt”
“Sympathy”
“Walcutt”