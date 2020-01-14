You are the owner of this article.
Vanessa Carlton coming to Blueberry Hill Duck Room with 'Love is an Art Tour'
Vanessa Carlton coming to Blueberry Hill Duck Room with 'Love is an Art Tour'

Vanessa Carlton

Courtesy of Alysse Gafkjen

Vanessa Carlton's "Love is an Art Tour" is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on April 2. Jenny O is also on the bill. 

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 24.

