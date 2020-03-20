You are the owner of this article.
Variety St. Louis' fundraising event with Steely Dan at Stifel Theatre is canceled
Variety St. Louis' fundraising event with Steely Dan at Stifel Theatre is canceled

Steely Dan

Courtesy of the artist

Variety’s Dinner With the Stars event with Steely Dan and the rest of Variety Week 2020’s fundraising events have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The concert had been scheduled for April 25 at Stifel Theatre. The news comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In addition to the concert and dinner, Variety Week also included the Runway Lights Fashion Show on April 18.

Variety St. Louis benefits children with special needs, and Variety Week typically raises close to $2 million each year.

Supporters can still donate by visiting helpavareitykid.org or call 314-720-7707.

Get more information at varietystl.org.

 

