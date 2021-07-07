 Skip to main content
Village People heading to River City Casino
Village People heading to River City Casino

Village People

Village People

 Courtesy of the artist

Iconic disco group Village People come to the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 9 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available at the venue one hour before show time.

Victor Willis (the cop) is the solo original member of the “Macho Man” group.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

