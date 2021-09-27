Village People's River City Casino concert in canceled

Update: The show has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Original post: Iconic disco group Village People come to the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 9 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available at the venue one hour before show time.
Victor Willis (the cop) is the solo original member of the “Macho Man” group.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
