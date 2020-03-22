Vintage Vinyl closes until further notice: 'Stay home and listen to records'

Vintage Vinyl in the Delmar Loop has closed until further notice with the messages “Music is the healing force” and “Stay home and listen to records.”

Store owner Tom “Papa” Ray said he initially felt the store’s 7,000 square feet would be enough to allow the business to remain open during the pandemic, but he had a change of mind leading to closing that happened Friday night.

“After 40 years of being in business, I know that no one has ever seen or experienced anything like this. So, I wanted to let you all know that safety for our customers and our staff is our number one concern at Vintage Vinyl,” he said in a Facebook post.

