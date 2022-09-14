Viral St. Louis father and daughter duo beatbox on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

St. Louis father-daughter beatboxing duo Ed Cage and Nicole Paris, whose beatboxing went viral with 200 million views in 2015, performed on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today (Sept. 14) where they further showed off their special hip-hop inspired skills.

The pair is also a TikTok sensation, and the appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will only further Cage and Paris' popularity.

As demonstrated on the television show and in their videos, their talent is just ridiculous. They talked about their beatboxing styles, how Cage taught his daughter the basics and she put her own sauce on it, and they proceeded to try to teach Hudson how to beatbox.

The pair also performed a special routine created just for the talk show host.