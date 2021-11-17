 Skip to main content
Wale heading to the Pageant for 'Under the Blue Moon' tour
Wale heading to the Pageant for 'Under the Blue Moon' tour

Wale is at the Pageant for a stop on his “Under the Blue Moon Tour” on Feb. 3. Show time is at 9 p.m.

An opening act will be announced.

Tickets are $25-$30 with an early entry ticket available as well for $79. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

News