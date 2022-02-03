 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wale's 'Under the Blue Moon' tour stop at the Pageant is canceled

Wale

Wale

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Due to the winter storm, Wale at The Pageant on Feb. 3 (tonight), is canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase. If you purchased tickets online from Ticketmaster, you will receive an automatic refund. Non-Ticketmaster purchases qualify for a refund at point of purchase until February 3, 2023.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Wale is at the Pageant for a stop on his “Under the Blue Moon Tour” on Feb. 3. Show time is at 9 p.m.

An opening act will be announced.

Tickets are $25-$30 with an early entry ticket available as well for $79. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

People are also reading…

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Neil Patrick Harris 'not sure' if he should appear on How I Met Your Father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News