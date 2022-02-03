Wale's 'Under the Blue Moon' tour stop at the Pageant is canceled

Update: Due to the winter storm, Wale at The Pageant on Feb. 3 (tonight), is canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase. If you purchased tickets online from Ticketmaster, you will receive an automatic refund. Non-Ticketmaster purchases qualify for a refund at point of purchase until February 3, 2023.

Original post: Wale is at the Pageant for a stop on his “Under the Blue Moon Tour” on Feb. 3. Show time is at 9 p.m.

An opening act will be announced.

Tickets are $25-$30 with an early entry ticket available as well for $79. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry.

