Walker Hayes bringing his 'Triple Play Tour' to Delmar Hall with Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratliff
Walker Hayes bringing his 'Triple Play Tour' to Delmar Hall with Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratliff

Walker Hayes is at Delmar Hall on May 7 as part of the “Triple Play Tour” with Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratliff. Concert time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

