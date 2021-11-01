 Skip to main content
Walker Hayes coming to the Factory for 'Fancy Like Tour'
Walker Hayes coming to the Factory for 'Fancy Like Tour'

 Courtesy of the artist

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Tour” comes to the Factory with a show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Mackenzie Porter is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

