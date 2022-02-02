Walker Hayes' concert at the Factory is rescheduled due to winter weather

Update: Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like Tour" stop Feb. 3 at the Factory in Chesterfield has been moved to Feb. 27. The rescheduling is due to current winter weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution for fans.
All current tickets will be honored at the new show date, and refunds will be available at point of purchase.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
🚨 POSTPONED 🚨— The Factory STL (@thefactory_stl) February 2, 2022
The Walker Hayes show scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022 has been postponed to
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022
All currently purchased tickets will be honored at the new show date and refunds will be available at point of purchase if you cannot attend. pic.twitter.com/W9N5A0zZwy
Original post: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Tour” comes to the Factory with a show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Mackenzie Porter is also on the bill.
Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
