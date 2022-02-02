Walker Hayes' concert at the Factory is rescheduled due to winter weather

Update: Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like Tour" stop Feb. 3 at the Factory in Chesterfield has been moved to Feb. 27. The rescheduling is due to current winter weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution for fans.

All current tickets will be honored at the new show date, and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Tour” comes to the Factory with a show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Mackenzie Porter is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.