Walker Hayes' concert coming to the Factory is rescheduled over bad weather concerns

Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like Tour" stop at the Factory in Chesterfield scheduled for Feb. 3 has been moved to Feb. 27. The rescheduling is due to current weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution for fans. 

All currently purchased tickets will be honored at the new show date and refunds will be available at point of purchase if you cannot attend.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Tour” comes to the Factory with a show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Mackenzie Porter is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

News