Wallows' 'Tell Me That It's Over Tour' coming to the Factory
Wallows’ “Tell Me That It’s Over Tour” comes to the Factory with a show at 8 p.m. June 10. 

Tickets are $34.50-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

