Michael McDonald performs during A Night for Life at the Touhill Performing Arts Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Variety is reporting that Michael McDonald’s Hawaiian hideaway in Maui’s Lahaina is for sale with a $3.9 million price tag.

The compound is over two acres and contains several houses.

Variety and dirt.com posted several pics of the beautiful, naturally scenic compound, aptly described as “low-key.” Click here to see them.

The listing is held by Karen Williamson of Maui Earth Realty.

Ferguson native McDonald is set to tour with the Doobie Brothers during a major trek coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre next summer. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently nominated the Doobie Brothers for possible 2020 induction

 

