Variety is reporting that Michael McDonald’s Hawaiian hideaway in Maui’s Lahaina is for sale with a $3.9 million price tag.
The compound is over two acres and contains several houses.
Variety and dirt.com posted several pics of the beautiful, naturally scenic compound, aptly described as “low-key.” Click here to see them.
The listing is held by Karen Williamson of Maui Earth Realty.
Ferguson native McDonald is set to tour with the Doobie Brothers during a major trek coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre next summer. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently nominated the Doobie Brothers for possible 2020 induction.