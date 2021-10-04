 Skip to main content
Ward Davis heading to Old Rock House for New Year's Eve show
Ward Davis heading to Old Rock House for New Year's Eve show

Ward Davis

Ward Davis

 Photo credit: Wendy Rae/Still Mountain 406 Digital

Ward Davis is at the Old Rock House for a New Year’s Eve show. Concert time is at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Tickets are $25, or $80 for a four-pack. Tickets are on sale now at metrotix.com.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

 

