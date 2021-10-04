Ward Davis heading to Old Rock House for New Year's Eve show

Ward Davis is at the Old Rock House for a New Year’s Eve show. Concert time is at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Tickets are $25, or $80 for a four-pack. Tickets are on sale now at metrotix.com.
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.
