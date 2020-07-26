Watch Nelly deliver full 'Country Grammar' concert virtually

Nelly may not have gotten the “Country Grammar” 20th anniversary celebrated he truly wanted, but he was able to deliver virtually via MelodyVR app, which streamed an exclusive anniversary concert Saturday night.

The performance took place in a sleek, decked-out studio with a full band (which appeared to be social distancing in the roomy space) as Nelly rocked the mic wearing a Derrty Entertainment tank top. Nelly performed the album top to bottom, and strictly stuck to “Country Grammar.”

The concert featured vast rearrangements of songs included a tweaked version of the title track with a bit of twang and a flurry of new scratches, and some brilliant, vibe-inducing instrumentation on “Thicky Thick Girl.” St. Lunatics’ City Spud put in a few guest appearances for “Steal the Show” and “Ride Wit Me.”

The rapper said it was a blessing to be here twenty years later celebrating the album and he wouldn’t change anything. He called the ride amazing, and he hopes he’s able to return in another twenty years and do it again.

Nelly also said how different and hard it was coming from St. Louis doing hip-hop, and how the sound he helped popularize was a cluster of the other sounds surrounding St. Louis from elsewhere.