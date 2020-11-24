 Skip to main content
Watch Nelly perform during the 'Dancing With the Stars' finale
Watch Nelly perform during the 'Dancing With the Stars' finale

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY

As “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks said, the show couldn’t have its Grammy-winning rapper Nelly on a show without performing Grammy-winning songs as she introduced his performance Monday night on ABC.

The bouncy medley opened with “Ride Wit Me,” most appropriate as its not only one of his favored hits, but it’s the song he and his pro dancer partner Daniella Karavagh danced to on their first week on the show.

That was followed by a little bit of “Lil Bit,” a new song Nelly has with Florida Georgia Line in which Karavagh joined in on stage for a few quick moves.

But the party really ignited with “Hot in Herre” augmented by moves from Karagach and her pro dancer husband Pasha Pashkov.

The performance came just before the results were announced; Nelly and Karagach placed third.

Sunday night, Nelly performed “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me” on the American Music Awards also on ABC.

With both of these performances, Nelly possibly put the 20th anniversary celebration era of “Country Grammar” to rest, though with Nelly one never knows for sure.

