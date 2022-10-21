Watch the trailer for Chris Redd’s HBO Max special filmed at the Grandel in St. Louis

Chris Redd’s debut stand-up comedy special “Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?,” filmed at the Grandel over the summer, will air Nov. 3 on HBO Max.

Redd, who spent several years of his youth in the St Louis area before his family moved to Chicago, shot two packed shows back-to-back on Aug. 27 for the streaming platform.

The trailer for the special has just been released.

The special is executive produced by Conan O’Brien and directed by Richie Keen, who he worked with on “Kenan” on NBC and “Bust Down” on Peacock.