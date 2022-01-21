 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We The Kingdom heading to Chaifetz Arena with Matt Maher

 Photo credit: Kenwyn Alexander
We The Kingdom is comes to town at 7 p.m. March 26 at Chaifetz Arena. Matt Maher is also on the bill.

The show is presented by 99.1 JoyFM.

Tickets are $28-$68 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today (Jan. 21) at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

