'Weird Al' Yankovic heads to Chesterfield Amphitheater for 'Ill Advised Vanity Tour'

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour comes to Chesterfield Amphitheater at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 28.
Emo Phillips will open the show.
Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 and on on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required to attend this show.
