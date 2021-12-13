 Skip to main content
'Weird Al' Yankovic heads to Chesterfield Amphitheater for 'Ill Advised Vanity Tour'
'Weird Al' Yankovic at Fox Theatre

"Weird Al" Yankovic performs with a symphony orchestra at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour comes to Chesterfield Amphitheater at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 28.

Emo Phillips will open the show.

Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 and on on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required to attend this show.

