'Welcome Back STL' concert with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium is canceled

Update: The "Welcome Back STL concert with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium on Aug. 13 is canceled because of "unforeseen circumstances." Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Organizers "regret any inconvenience this change may have caused.”
No additional information was given when asked whether the cancellation had anything to do with the rising Delta variant.
The concert had been announced July 9 and went on sale shortly afterwards.
"Welcome Back STL" is presented by Bud Light Seltzer, the Cardinals and SYNERGY Productions.
Original post: St. Louis is getting an outdoor stadium show after all with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt teaming up for the “Welcome Back STL” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Busch Stadium.
This is Zac Brown Band’s debut show at Busch Stadium; Hunt played the stadium in 2018 with Luke Bryan.
Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15.
"Music is the heart and soul of human emotion so it was very important to us to bring a big show to life in our hometown this summer," says Amit Dhawan, managing partner of SYNERGY Productions.
Two other Busch Stadium shows slated for 2021, Kenny Chesney and Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, both moved to 2022, making this concert the sole Busch Stadium concert for 2021.
Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, says: “St. Louis is the home of Bud Light Seltzer and we are thrilled to be welcoming fans back to Busch Stadium to celebrate the return of live music. As a passionate music fan myself, I am really excited about the lineup of artists we are bringing together for a must-see show.”
Adds Vicki Bryant of the Cardinals: “We are so excited to welcome concerts back to Busch Stadium. What better way to do it than with a lineup of incredible talent?”
The event is working with local civic officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures and protocols.
Go to cardinals.com/welcomebackSTL for more information and to purchase tickets.
Zac Brown Band released two new songs on July 9 — "Out in the Middle" and "Old Love Song." Both were co-written by Brown with Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.