WerQfest, dedicated to Black queer culture, returning for 2021 as in-person festival
WerQfest

WerQfest artists Jarris or JJ (left), Golliday, Tre G, Paige Alyssa, Be.Be

 Photo by Brandon De'Shaun

WerQfest, an arts and culture festival spotlighting St. Louis’ Black queer, trans and non-binary communities, is back for 2021, taking place June 26 at City Foundry STL. Event time is at 7 p.m.

Tre G, Eric Dontè and Be.Be. headline the event which also features Paige Alyssa, Golliday, Bynk Bravado, Blanca the Bawdy and Jay-Marie is Holy. Leethal The Poet, 6MR J.J. and Ciera Danyel will perform on the Profield Reserve virtual stage.

Maxi Glamour hosts; DJ Kimmy Nu will spin.

Tickets range from $20-$40 and are on sale now. Get tickets at ticketweb.com.

WerQfest states its mission as using the power of arts and entertainment to create safe spaces and amplify artists, organizations and voices in the stated communities.

WerQfest debuted in 2019 as a virtual event. The festival is founded by Tre'von Griffith and Shelton Boyd-Griffith.

An activated WerQfest merch pop-up shop will be at Profield Reserve, 2309 Cherokee St. June 25-27.

Click here for the event’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Portion of proceeds raised to benefit: Mo Ho Justice Coalition & Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

Get more information at werqfest.com.

